Palaver Strings Solo Sessions

7 p.m. Thursday. Online, $15 suggested donation. Registration closes one hour prior to streaming. palaverstrings.org

Maya French is a violinist for the Portland-based string ensemble Palaver Strings and is also the co-artistic and managing director. Her Thursday night virtual performance will feature works by Jesse Montgomery, J.S. Bach and Christoph Willibaud Gluck, along with some traditional Swedish tunes. You’ll also hear guest guitarist Sean Oshima and see guest dancer Kiley Watts. The show is being recorded at Sprague Hall in Cape Elizabeth.

Married with Chitlins

7 p.m. Friday. Cadenza, 5 Depot St., Freeport, $18 in advance, $20 day of show. cadenzafreeport.com.

You can catch the show in person or instead hop on Facebook and stream it. Married with Chitlins is an acoustic music duo of Liz and Chris Lannon, and their sound is one of traditional American music, old time country and blues with some jazz standards and Celtic reels and jigs thrown in for good measure. You’ll hear guitar and fiddle with terrific harmonies. Be sure to grab tickets in advance for the in-person performance, as seating is limited. If you choose the at-home option, there will be opportunities to make donations during the performance.

John and Rachel Nicholas

7:30 p.m. Friday. Streaming via Camden Opera House Facebook page, free. facebook.com/camdenoperahouse

The latest in the SoundCheck series of streaming shows from Camden Opera House continues with a performance from the midcoast duo John and Rachel Nicholas. With a sound that traverses Americana, folk, rock, blues and R&B, it should prove to be a satisfying night of music. You’ll likely hear tunes from their 2016 EP “House of Dreams” and their 2009 album “Here You Are.” Should you miss the livestream, it will be archived on the venue’s Facebook page and YouTube channel indefinitely.

