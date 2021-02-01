State health officials reported 219 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday as well as five additional deaths among individuals with the disease.

The number of new infections with the virus has declined in Maine in recent weeks in what officials hope is a sign that the state is finally coming out of the worst period of the pandemic following the holiday season. The seven-day, rolling average of new cases stood at 357 on Monday, compared to 455 cases in the week ending January 25 and a peak of 626 cases for the period ending January 15, according to figures from the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Despite the improving case numbers, however, the number of deaths in Maine continues to rise. With the five additional deaths reported on Monday, at least 595 deaths in Maine have been linked to COVID-19, with more than 60 percent of those occurring since December 1.

The pace of vaccination is quickening in Maine, although this week’s snowstorm could delay some inoculations.

As of Monday morning, 153,981 doses of vaccine had been administered in Maine since mid-December. That figure includes 115,087 first doses and 38,894 second or “booster” shots needed to achieve maximum protection with either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines. Maine CDC reported that a record 8,827 shots had been administered on Thursday.

A winter storm expected to move into Maine on Monday night is likely to affect vaccination clinics early this week, although some locations planned to remain open during the storm. All of Maine was under a winter storm warning on Monday from a Nor’easter that could dump more than a foot of snow on some areas by the time the storm wraps up Tuesday evening.

Northern Light Health still plans to hold its high-volume vaccination clinic at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor on Tuesday despite the storm.

“If you have pre-registered and have an appointment, and can safely get to Cross Insurance Center, we will be there to vaccinate you at your scheduled time,” the health care network said in a statement on Sunday. “If you are unable to be there due to winter weather, please call Northern Light Health at 207-204-8551.”

In Washington, D.C., meanwhile, President Joe Biden plans to meet Monday afternoon with Maine Sen. Susan Collins and nine other Republican senators to discuss the group’s counter-proposal to Biden’s $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package.

