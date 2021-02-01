John Daley, the Ogunquit Select Board vice chairman who was recently arrested for allegedly driving under the influence and stealing his own car from an impound lot, has resigned from his position.

Daley, 57, had served on the Select Board and the town’s Budget Review Committee for 15 years. The town will hold a special election to fill the vacant seat.

Daley was arrested on Post Road in Wells around 2:30 p.m. on Jan. 18 and charged with operating under the influence, according to Wells police. Daley was released on bail, but his gray 2017 Cadillac XT5 was impounded at Brown’s Service Center, at 208 Post Road. The following morning, the service center reported the impounded car had stolen and police found it in Daley’s garage.

Daley had been charged with operating under the influence in September 2019 by Ogunquit police, but those charges were later dismissed.

In a resignation letter dated Jan. 26 and released by the town on Jan. 29, Daley said he was leaving his position immediately and said he had learned a lot during his 15 years serving on the Select Board and Budget Review Committee.

“I apologize for having to resign about four months before the end of my (third) term. However, I have sold my house and will no longer be a resident of the Town of Ogunquit, which is a requirement to be on the Select Board. I also am dealing with personal health issues that demand my undivided attention and must be my priority,” Daley wrote.

In a letter to the community released Friday with Daley’s letter, Chairman Heath Ouellette said Daley had been “concerned that his resignation would cause undue burden on the town” because it would require a special election. Ouellette, who believes Daley’s decision was the right one, said a special election is required because the seat was vacated more than 70 days before the annual town meeting.

The Select Board, which needs a quorum of three members to meet, will meet Tuesday and is expected to pick a date for the election. The town clerk has recommended the special election be held on March 30.

Ouellette said he is grateful for Daley’s time on the board and for teaching Ouellette during his first few months on the board.

“He was thoughtful in his decisions and always strived to do what was right. I will miss his sense of humor, balance and independent voice,” Ouellette wrote.

