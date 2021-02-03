If the insurrection of January the 6th in Washington D.C. had been done by a foreign country there are laws in place that would bring those responsible to swift justice. I am appalled that our country does not have the proper tools (laws) to deal with domestic terrorism. This does not make sense. Terrorism, domestic or foreign, should be dealt with in a similar way.

The mob who called for the hanging of Mike Pence and the death of members of Congress, who were responsible for the deaths of at least five, and who destroyed and vandalized historic property should be made to face the same swift justice no matter where they come from. Just ask the victims and their families.

Justice delayed may mean justice denied.

Joanne Moore,

Brunswick

