In the national media, the words “Susan Collins” and “powerful” are connected so often they almost seem synonymous.

True, some of the references are to a potential chairmanship of the Senate Appropriations Committee, but it’s also safe to say that Collins’s re-election to a Maine-record fifth term has wowed the New York Times, Politico, et. al.

Her national stature rose further when she became de facto leader of a group of 10 Republican senators who met with President Biden, presenting an alternative to the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill he’s made his top priority.

The president listened politely for two hours – something his predecessor would never have done – but also made it clear he was unimpressed with the notion the bill was “too big.”

In essence, Biden’s bill – now proceeding through the tortuous but well-trodden “budget reconciliation” process – demonstrates the inherent limits of moderates, even in a 50-50 legislative chamber.

Had Collins tendered a credible counter-proposal, Biden might have considered negotiating, but the GOP’s offering, $600 billion, was far too small to take seriously, and it excluded some elements Biden believes are vital.

Instead, with Democratic progressives pushing for a larger bill, Biden’s proposal – which seemed breath-taking at first – now appears “moderate,” and is proving overwhelmingly popular with voters, too.

Take the matter of checks – the apparently vital element in any relief package. We’ve had had two rounds already, the first one part of the $2.2 trillion CARES Act signed last March 27, just two weeks after the pandemic hit full force.

The second checks came following Dec. 27, when – after former Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell stalled for seven months on the House-passed HEROES Act – a $900 billion version became part of a huge year-end omnibus bill.

The delay was costly. Spurred by CARES Act funding, the economy began recovering rapidly by the end of the second quarter, and continued growing into the third. But in the fourth quarter, as McConnell dithered, the recovery tanked and began receding; we’re still 10 million jobs short of where we were a year ago.

Rarely have there been such dramatic results from a real-life economics experiment. It rather demolishes Collins’s contention we first need to wait to spend all the December money.

The vast American economy doesn’t turn on a dime, and Biden correctly insists there can’t be further delays before passing full-fledged relief.

The dueling check amounts are even more interesting. Collins said checks should be $1,000, not $1,400 – and targeted solely to low- and moderate-income taxpayers.

Biden dismissed the first idea, but warmed to the second – a continuation of a process already underway. In the CARES Act, the $1,200 checks went to individuals making up to $99,000, with a phase-out above that level.

In the omnibus bill, $600 went to individuals earning up to $87,000. Biden seems comfortable scaling back to as little as $50,000 for the new $1,400 infusion – but still reaching 71% of American families.

Collins wanted even lower limits, which wouldn’t achieve the purpose of restoring lost purchasing power and allowing employers to hire. She also missed the appeal of Biden’s $1,400 figure.

After McConnell whittled down the HEROES bill, he got $600 checks, though Donald Trump called loudly for $2,000. He was joined by his staunchest allies, including Josh Hawley, but also, in Georgia, by the two winning Senate Democrats.

It goes like this: $600 plus $1,400 equals $2,000, so Biden has, in political terms, hit the sweet spot.

The other poison pill in Collins’s plan was zero dollars for state and municipal aid; Biden wants $350 billion. This was earlier ruled out by McConnell, a decision that makes no sense.

Labeled a “blue state bailout,” it instead represents a reality check for Congress about the nature of state budgets.

While the federal government continues to print money to restore spending, cash-strapped state and local governments have laid off a million employees, and will cut more without federal help. We can’t endure more public job losses while embarking on an unprecedented effort to rapidly vaccinate the nation, and repair conditions that have created financial havoc.

Republicans aren’t united on cheese-paring, it turns out. Mitt Romney, the 2012 presidential nominee vying with Collins for GOP primacy, has proposed more generous benefits for children than Biden.

For now, the Biden express is on track, and GOP moderates have been sidelined. There will be more rounds, but to succeed, Republicans must bring more to the table.

Collins could play a role among Republican senators similar to West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin’s for Democrats. Yet amid national crisis, how much moderation truly matters remains in serious doubt.

Douglas Rooks, a Maine editor, reporter, opinion writer and author for 36 years, has published books about George Mitchell, and the Maine Democratic Party. He welcomes comment at [email protected]

