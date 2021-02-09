Carlene Janet Snow Baker Stairs 1934 – 2021 BRUNSWICK – Carlene Stairs, 87, of Watsons Lane, Lisbon died Thursday, Feb, 4, 2021 at Avita of Brunswick. She was born in Rockland, Jan. 21, 1934, the daughter of Daniel and Thelma Gray Snow. She attended Freeport schools and graduated in 1956 with a degree in home economics from the University of Maine at Orono. She raised three sons with former spouse, Harley Baker, who passed away in 2014. On Jan. 28, 1967 she married Ralph Stairs, who passed away in 1991. Together they had raised three more children, creating a blended family of close siblings. Mrs. Stairs was a homemaker, an epic knitter, and a voracious reader. She found great joy in listening to all kinds of music, passing her excellent musical tastes down to her children. She is survived by sons David Baker and his wife Jonica of Durham, Daniel Baker and his wife Cindy of Jacksonville, Fla., Dale Baker of Durham, Darrin Stairs and his wife Ellen of Woolwich, Darla Richter and her husband Jim of Lisbon, Daryl Christopher Stairs and his wife Jennifer of Rutherfordton, N.C.; and many grandchildren she held dear to her heart. We express our sincerest gratitude for the loving care Carlene received at Avita of Brunswick. A graveside service will be held in the spring at Burr Cemetery in Freeport. Arrangements are by Stetson’s Funeral Home 12 Federal St. Brunswick. Memorial condolences may be expressed at stetsonsfuneralhome.com Memorial donations can be made to: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105

