Everyone can unanimously agree that this past year has been extremely unpredictable, revolutionary, overwhelming, and devastating. It was a monumental election year of political turbulence and instability with social demonstrations the likes of which we have not seen in decades, and topping it off: a global pandemic.

It is incredible to think that it was just a year ago when our healthcare system started to hear about a new infectious disease emerging from Asia that would come to change our lives. Day-by-day, hour-by-hour, we began planning changes and executed new processes in order to accommodate for COVID-19. Medical staff members learned to practice medicine in an unthinkable way, remaining at the forefront of our community’s response by modifying safety protocols and increasing usage of appropriate Personal Protective Equipment and testing capacities. We had to prepare for surges of critically ill patients, as well as the real possibility that the virus could infiltrate our own staff.

What truly proved to be outstanding was how our providers began to prepare for new roles and responsibilities, as well as new ways of interacting with our patients. The Mid Coast Hospital Emergency Department and Mid Coast Hospital Walk-In Clinic rapidly learned to screen, isolate, assess, and treat patients who might have contracted COVID-19, all while continuing to be available to the community as a resource for standard urgent care.

Due to the sudden increase of patients that Mid Coast Hospital was experiencing, primary care providers began to prepare for the chance that they would have to support hospitalists and Emergency Department staff. It is truly remarkable how each member of the staff accepted the situation with grace and ownership.

The focus of our hospitalist and critical care colleagues has been to develop ever-expanding expertise in treating COVID-19 patients. Mid Coast Hospital proudly became a COVID-19 referral center for not only MaineHealth, but for colleagues at smaller hospitals around the state.

The onset of the pandemic in March forced us to shut down many of the elective and semi-urgent diagnostics and procedures we offered, but we have since developed processes to re-open and re-start while safely meeting patient care needs. Throughout our organization, providers have quickly learned to use and implement telehealth platforms to reach out to patients and provide medical care. Safety measures have been put in place to allow patients to safely come in for routine care, important health screenings, lab work, and specialty care.

There is no doubt that the relationships and interactions with our patients, as well as the ways that we use cognitive skills and critical thinking, have drastically changed. It is much harder to convey and receive nonverbal communication while wearing a mask. Much of the joy of work in medicine comes from the establishment of human relationships. Most importantly, without friends and family present, it has become more difficult to make decisions surrounding patient care.

One of the most adaptive responses is the community’s shared experience and support. This past year has socially been like no other because we have been without social interaction due to social distancing. However, we have stepped up our efforts to promote wellness, which with hope, will revitalize the celebration of joy in the work that we do. With persistent change in our perspective, we might just look back at this as one of the best and most pivotal parts of our careers.

When I am asked what the public can do to help the medical community respond to this pandemic, I have three requests:

1. Wear a mask. This has been conclusively shown to help prevent the spread of the disease, and at worst, it is a minor inconvenience. Do this out of respect, care, and love of your neighbor.

2. When it is your turn, get vaccinated. This is the most important thing we can do to turn the tide of this pandemic and allow us to return to our typical lifestyles.

3. Support your community. Be smart with your social interactions, but do not withdraw. If you can, form a pod, hold each other accountable, and support one other. Connect online with old and new friends. Help, in whatever way you are able, those who are infected or sick, and those who may be alone or suffering through this pandemic.

From the springtime efforts to “flatten the curve”, through the fall and winter’s “second surge,” and now with the emergence of effective and safe vaccines, Mid Coast Hospital’s Medical Staff is committed to seeing the end of this pandemic while remaining dedicated to caring for the health of needs of our community. As we are every single day of every year, we will always be here for you.

Dr. Ranjiv Advani is president of Mid Coast Hospital’s medical staff.

