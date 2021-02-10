Ruby M. Thompson 1925 – 2021 TOPSHAM – Our mother, Ruby May Thompson, 95, a lifelong resident of Winter Street was called home into God’s loving arms on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021 at her home. She was born in Topsham at her lifelong home on May 21, 1925, the daughter of George and Bertha Preble Cotton. Ruby enjoyed a long life surrounded by family and friends that are far too many to be listed in this writing. Ruby and her husband George spent their lives raising their family which went on to encompass the lives of so many that were always able to find a home within the walls of their love filled home. Ruby was a loving mother and a light in the lives of everyone she touched. She will be sadly missed by all of those who loved her. Surviving are her children, Dorothy Graffam of Bath, Stanley Thompson and his wife Eva of Limington, Mary Holman of Bowdoin, Richard Thompson and his wife Barbara of Brunswick, Daniel Thompson and his wife Darlene of Topsham, Brenda Wilbur and her husband Steve of Gray, Teresa Smith of Gray, Patty Hess and her husband Brian of Lisbon Falls, Deborah Jackson and her husband Brian of Pittsburgh, George Thompson Jr. and his wife Bonnie of Bowdoinham. She is also survived by 29 grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren. Visiting hours will be held Friday, Feb. 12 from 4 to 8 p.m. at Stetson’s Funeral Home 12 Federal St., Brunswick. A private funeral service will be held. Spring interment will be in Varney Cemetery in Brunswick. Memorial condolences may be expressed at stetsonsfuneralhome.com

