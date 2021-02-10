Steven Culler 1938 – 2021 GREEN VALLEY, Ariz. – Steven Culler, 82, passed away on Feb. 3, 2021 after a short illness. Steve was born in New York City in 1938. He was a graduate of Far Rockaway High School and served in the U.S. Air Force as a draftsman during the Vietnam era. Steve attended the Boston Architectural Center after which he embarked on his career as an architect. Steve was a resident of Green Valley, Ariz. for the last 10 years and had been a lifelong active member of Kiwanis as well as a member of the Optimist Club. He loved to play golf with his buddies and was an avid woodworker, making many wonderful gifts for his family. Steve also loved to travel with his wife, Sally. Before moving to Green Valley, Steve and Sally, married 60 years, raised four children in Hingham, Mass. on Crow Point where they built the home that they lived in for 36 years. Besides his family, Steve’s greatest joy came from his lifelong occupation as a New England colonial architect. He also owned and operated the Lincoln Garage in Hingham. Steve is preceded in death by his parents, Benjamin and Bertha; brother Leonard, and sister Harriet. He is survived by his wife, Sally (Caton); his children, Cindy Jacobson, Blaine Culler (Linda), Denise Watts (Vimal), Alison Svoboda (Ned); brother Malvin (Sylvia); eight grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren whom he enjoyed immensely! Memorial donations in memory of Steve may be sent to the Sahuarita Food Bank 17750 S La Ca?ada Dr. Sahuarita, AZ 85629

