The Kennebec Estuary Land Trust invites the public to an introduction to mindfulness in nature with an online presentation via Zoom with Tim Blair of The Mindful Nonprofit on Thursday, Feb. 25 at 6 p.m.

Blair is the founder of Blair Nonprofit Advisors LLC which provides data and systems consulting services to nonprofit organizations.

According to a news release, Blair will introduce participants to how mindfulness can help change their relationship to the stressors in their lives, and he will demonstrate how being in nature can provide opportunities to explore this practice.

Registration is free and required in order to receive the Zoom link for the presentation. The Zoom link will be sent out to registrants before the event. For more information and to sign-up, visit The land trust’s website at www.kennebecestuary.org/upcoming-events or call (207) 442-8400.

The Kennebec Estuary Land Trust is a membership-supported organization dedicated to protecting the land, water and wildlife of the Kennebec Estuary. It maintains 12preserves for public enjoyment and has protected more than 4,100 acres of land since founding in 1989. Visit www.kennebecestuary.org or call (207) 442-8400 for more information.

