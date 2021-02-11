Glen Clark Collins 1935 – 2021 WOOLWICH – Glen Clark Collins a loving husband, father and grandfather passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021 at the age of 85. Glen was born on Nov. 18, 1935 Newburyport, Mass. to Ralph and Doris (Clark) Collins. He graduated from Newburyport High School in Massachusetts in 1953. He began his career as a diesel mechanic for Mass. Northeastern Transportation Company, where he worked for many years. During this time, he served in the United States Army. He finished his career at David’s Fish Market delivering seafood to high end restaurants. On April 20, 1964 he married Patricia Brown Collins. They raised a daughter, Michelle, and son, Troy. Glen was a full sportsman through and through. When he was not working, he coached boy’s hockey, T-ball and baseball in Merrimac, Mass. He was a fan of all New England sports teams and never missed a Patriot’s game. Eventually, he was a fan of the Morse Shipbuilders when his granddaughters attended the school. Glen enjoyed cooking and keeping those around him happy and full, and spending quality time with his close family. Glen was preceded in death by his father, Ralph, his mother, Doris; his sister, Shirley; and his son, Troy. He is survived by his wife, Patricia; his daughter, Michelle; his two granddaughters, Christabel and Chloe; and several nieces and nephews. Burial will be at Locust Grove Cemetery in Merrimac, Mass. at a later date. Arrangements are by Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High St., Bath. Condolences may be made online at http://www.Daiglefuneralhome.com.

Guest Book