Knox, Sagadahoc & Waldo County Families CAN! Families CAN! and Midcoast Maine Community Action is providing a free parenting program
Active Parenting is a three-session program geared toward building stronger relationships between parents and their children aged 5-12. Each session is two hours, one evening a week for three weeks via Zoom.
Parents will learn styles of parenting, nonviolent discipline techniques, cooperation and communication, according to Midcoast Community Action.
Registration is required.
Courses are available on Mondays, Feb. 22, March 1, and March 8 from 6-8 p.m., or Tuesdays, Feb. 23, March 2, and March 9 from 9-11 a.m.
To register, contact Helen Rogers at (207) 844-1285
Families CAN! offers enrichment opportunities to parents, caregivers and educators about topics affecting families with children from birth through the teen years.
Midcoast Maine Community Action MMCA supports regional activities that encourage economic sustainability and social equity within the midcoast area.
For more information, visit www.midcoastmainecommunityaction.org.
This program is supported by the Maine Department of Health & Human Services and the Maine Children’s Trust.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Sports
Australian Open: Djokovic wins, but injury might force him to pull out
-
Portland Sea Dogs
Sea Dogs affiliation with Red Sox extended through 2030 season
-
Times Record Opinion
Letter: Another CMP attempt to ram corridor through
-
Sports
Sports Digest: Yoshiro Mori resigns as Tokyo Olympics president after sexist comments
-
Sports
J.J. Watt granted a release by Texans after 10 seasons