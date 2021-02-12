TOPSHAM — Kids, and some adults, got some exercise sledding at Foreside Hill in Topsham on Saturday.

Located at the town-owned Foreside Fields off Foreside Road, the hill has been a local mecca for sledding for decades.

While there still wasn’t much snow coating the hill, meaning it didn’t take long for stretches of the earth below to be exposed, it didn’t deter these sledders. They donned face masks and lined up at the top of the hill for a turn to careen down the hill, pick up their sled or tube, and trek back to the top of the hill again.

