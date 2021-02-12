MaineHealth behavior inexcusable

MaineHealth is the parent company that owns Midcoast Hospital and its various parts. A few days ago, it was reported that when MaineHealth brought in a “consulting” company to help them thwart unionization efforts by their nurses, they gave employees of that company vaccines that were scheduled to go to front line workers. I cannot imagine that Lois Skillings, director of Midcoast Hospital, was not aware of this but whether she was or wasn’t, I think that our communities need to hear from her what she thinks about this, preferably by using the term “unfortunate situation.”

Brian Hirst,

Harpswell

Bath should be as concerned about its future as its past

I write to clarify an issue that recently came before the Bath City Council, when its members voted to table proposed Planning Board language that would have made it possible to install solar panels visible from a public street in the historic district. The matter arose because The Neighborhood, my church located at 798 Washington St., was denied a permit to install solar on its South and West facing roofs. Instead, the church was invited to submit amended Land Use Code language for the Board’s consideration, and did so three times.

Bath’s Land Use Code makes no distinction between a building constructed hundreds of years ago and the one which we purchased and now worship in, a former flat-roofed service station erected in 1960. Built of concrete blocks, it was eventually converted to a steakhouse with a sloping roof. We have put its commercial kitchen to good use serving 60-80 meals weekly to our food-insecure neighbors.

We believe that the city of Bath should be as concerned about its future as its past. Indeed, the Department of Interior’s Standards allow solar panels visible from the street with appropriate screening, but always in reference to the historic structures on which they are mounted.

If permitted, our solar panels will eventually be screened somewhat from pedestrians by plantings we intend to incorporate into a small urban park surrounding our building. We hope the panels will be an inspiration, not an eyesore to those who pass by or come to sit and enjoy the natural surroundings.

Bath’s Land Use Code is outdated in its treatment of solar. It should ensure some degree of flexibility so that property owners have more latitude to install these systems which can save them tens of thousands of dollars in heating costs over their lifetime.

We are grateful that the Planning Board is working on revised language that treats solar with more latitude while still maintaining the architectural standards that protect Bath’s truly historic buildings. We hope that the City Council will see wisdom in their efforts and vote to approve a sufficiently amended code.

Sam Saltonstall,

Member, Neighborhood United Church of Christ

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: