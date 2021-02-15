FREEPORT — A power outage affecting over half of Central Maine Power’s customers in Freeport is a result of car accident on Durham Road involving a broken telephone pole, according to the town’s social media posting.
“CMP is in the process of replacing the pole and restoring service. Power is expected to be restored late afternoon/early evening,” reads a posting on Freeport’s Facebook page.
According to Central Maine Power’s website, 2,844 out of 4,924 customers in Freeport are without power.
The town said that power was estimated to return at roughly 3:45 p.m., although that time was not confirmed.
“Please watch for detour signs if you are traveling 125/136 this PM commute, as the road remains closed by Burr Cemetery / True St,” the post reads.
