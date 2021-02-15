Brunswick Executive Airport and Wiscasset Airport have received $13,000 each as part of a federal grant to alleviate financial pressure due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Thirty-one airports in Maine were awarded $9.7 million through funding provided through the COVID-19 package that was signed into law in December, according to an announcement by the office Sen. Susan Collins, ranking member of the Transportation Appropriations Subcommittee.

“Like other airports around the world, Maine airports are struggling to make ends meet given the sharp downturn in passenger traffic caused by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Collins. “This investment will help ensure that airports across the state will continue to serve as engines of job creation and essential pieces of our transportation network after the current public health and economic crisis has passed.”

The airports will be able to use these funds to keep airport workers employed, for operating expenses to keep airports in reliable and safe operation, and for debt service obligations.

