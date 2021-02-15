Evelyn Gertrude Coulombe 1924 – 2021 BRUNSWICK – Evelyn Gertrude Coulombe of Brunswick died peacefully on Feb. 5, 2021 at the age of 96. Born in Brunswick May 24, 1924, daughter of William Coffin and Laura Totten Coffin, Evelyn attended Brunswick schools and as a teenager worked at the family business, Coffin’s Store. Her family spent many summers at their camp on Mere Point. Evelyn married Henry G. Coulombe in 1943 and had four children. Family activities included fishing all over Maine from Eagle Lake to Moosehead and camping with Wandering Wheels and Good Sam Club. Evelyn enjoyed reading, knitting, and traveling, particularly trips to Scotland, Spain, Alaska, Florida, and South Dakota. She loved candlepin bowling, bingo, and baking. When her children were school age, Evelyn went to work at Senter’s Department Store as a childrenswear buyer for 17 years, frequently traveling to New York and Boston on buying trips with W.F. Senter. Later, she worked at JC Penny for 13 years as a merchandiser assistant, then floor supervisor, and when the retail store closed, she stayed on in the catalog department. Evelyn was an active volunteer in the Brunswick community, including at the Perry-McMillan Arctic Museum and the Pejepscot Historical Society. She was a member of the Daughters of Isabella, Evergreens, Merry Meeters, Peoples Plus, and volunteered in many areas at St. Charles Borromeo Church. Evelyn was predeceased by her infant son, Peter; her husband, Henry; her brother, Donald and his wife Barbara. She is survived by her three daughters, Donna Bucci (Dominick) of Sunrise, Fla., Linda Price (Arden) of Britton, S.D., and Lori Smith (Charles) of Freeport; four grandchildren, Michele Lemmon of Mechanicsville, Md., Cheryl Granger (Mark) of Front Royal, Va., Denise Landmark (Todd) of Britton, S.D., and Dennis Price (Vonda) of Aberdeen, S.D.; nine great-grandchildren; and seven great-great-grandchildren. The family extends sincere gratitude to the staff at Horizons Living, Mid Coast Hospital, and CHANS Home Health for their recent care of Evelyn. Visiting hours will be held Wednesday, Feb. 17, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Stetson’s Funeral Home, 12 Federal St. Brunswick. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, Feb. 18 at 10 a.m. at St. Charles Borromeo Church-All Saints Parish, 132 McKeen St., Brunswick. Spring interment will be in Riverside Cemetery, Brunswick. Mask are required and Covid-19 protocols will be followed throughout all services. Memorial condolences may be expressed at stetsonsfuneralhome.com. Memorial gifts may be made to St. Charles-All Saints Parish 132 McKeen St. Brunswick ME 04011

