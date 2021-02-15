TOPSHAM — Residents at The Highlands assisted living and retirement community are receiving their second and final COVID-19 vaccination. About 500 residents and employees will receive the Pfizer vaccine at a clinic on Monday and Tuesday.

“I think it’s just so uplifting,” said Mary Dowe, a nurse administering the vaccines. “It gives them a sense of moving forward.”

Those age 70 and older are among those currently eligible to receive the vaccinations in Maine.

