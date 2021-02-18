Raymond Joseph Swissler Jr. 1934 – 2021 SCARBOROUGH – Raymond Joseph Swissler Jr., 87, formerly of Brunswick, died Feb. 13, 2021 at Maine Medical Center with his daughter by his side. He was born in Camden, N.J. on Feb. 12, 1934, a son of Raymond J. and Eva Long Swissler. He was born on his father’s birthday. He was a graduate of Camden Catholic High School, Class of 1952, where he played baseball and his team in 1951 was the Undefeated, Camden City Champions, South Jersey Parochial A Champions. Ray was a 2016 Hall of Fame Inductee at Camden Catholic. He attended Rutgers University before enlisting into the U.S. Air Force, where he earned the rank of Airman, First Class. He served at Johnston Island, AFB, HI for over three years where he met his wife Elaine Audrey Roberts. They were married on Oct. 30, 1956. Mrs. Swissler died in 2010. He worked for Atlantic Federal Credit Union, then retiring after 20 years from Brunswick Federal Savings, which had become Northeast Bank. He was a member of St. Charles Borromeo Church, Brunswick, then a member of St. Maximilian in Scarborough. He had served as the President of the Brunswick Men’s Softball League from 1970-1982 and then coached women’s softball until 1992. He was a dedicated Philadelphia Eagles and Phillies fan and watched the “Iggles” win the SuperBowl in 2018 with his daughter, Tracy, but his true commitment was to Yarmouth High School sports where he had worked as a timer and scorekeeper since 1999. He was predeceased by his wife, Elaine; and a brother, Daniel Swissler. He is survived by his daughter, Tracy Swissler Littlefield and her husband Donald of Scarborough; a brother John Swissler and his wife Margie of Madison, Wisc., two sisters, Irene Leveccia of Bellmawr, N.J. and Eva Rizzo of Phoenix, Ariz.; one grandson, Nathaniel Joseph Littlefield of Scarborough; and many nieces and nephews and cousins. Friends and family are invited to visit with strict adherence to social distancing guidelines from 3 to 6 p.m. Wednesday Feb. 24, at the Brackett Funeral Home, 29 Federal St., Brunswick, ME 04011. Memories and condolences can be shared at http://www.brackettfh.com . In lieu of flowers, the family encourages that contributions be made in honor of Ray’s love of sports to: Ray Swissler Scholarship Fund c/o Yarmouth School Department 286 West Elm St. Yarmouth, ME 04096

