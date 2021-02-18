TOPSHAM — The American Legion Post 202 is holding its seventh annual softball tournament on Saturday to raise money to help homeless veterans right here in Maine.

The tournament starts at 9 a.m. at the post, located at 79 Foreside Road in Tophsam and people are encouraged to bring their gloves and join a team. It’s very flexible, said Nicolas Hamlin, post adjunct. This year the event benefits Maine Veterans in Need.

Hamlin said he allows teams to enter the tournament up until the first pitch and if you come without a team, he’ll find one for you. The games have been shortened to six innings each so the tournament can end before the sun goes down. Ms. New England will throw out the first pitch.

The teams pay $200 to enter as part of the fundraiser. Many area businesses have started sponsoring teams and donating $200 to the cause as well. The post tries to make it a very dynamic event and will be selling donated pizza from Portland Pie Co. There will also be a 50-50 raffle and a silent auction with donated items. Hot chocolate and apple cider will be served and there will be food and live music.

People can also visit the Post 202 website where there is a link on the Winter Classic page for donating to the post using PayPal, credit or debit card.

Maine Veterans in Need is an organization that advocates for veterans and works to prevent homelessness and transition homeless veterans to stable housing.

There are about 140 homeless veterans in Maine, according to state statistics, the Portland Press Herald reported in late 2020.

Homelessness remains a reality for veterans in the Midcoast during winter as well.

“Just before last year’s game, we had a Navy (veteran) pass away on the train tracks in Brunswick with a (housing) voucher in his hands,” Hamlin said.

Saturday’s event is raising awareness and an example of the community stepping up to make the community a better place, Hamlin said.

Veterans Affairs of Maine and Lewiston Veteran Center will be represented at the event Saturday as well.

By luck, the event has always had good weather. Hamlin said even if there’s a nor’easter on Saturday, he’ll be at the baseball diamond next to the post ready to play. There’s no rain date for this event because homelessness doesn’t get a rain date, Hamlin said.

“It’s in the middle of winter in Maine,” Hamlin said. “Who wants to play softball? Nobody. But they do, in droves. … There’s really good energy and we have a lot of fun doing good.”

