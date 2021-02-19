BRUNSWICK — After the ice storm on Tuesday, residents of neighboring towns came to Brunswick’s Lishness Hockey Rink on Wednesday for an early afternoon skate and hockey game.
While the Mall Rink will remain closed this season due to temperature and snow issues, Lishness Hockey Rink is still open to the public.
The rink, located on Pine Tree Road, is maintained by the town and offers free skating from dawn to dusk every winter season.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Lakes Region Weekly
Inside Standish: Feb. 19
-
Lakes Region Weekly
Inside Raymond: Feb. 19
-
Lakes Region Weekly
Inside Gray: Feb. 19
-
Lakes Region Weekly
It Happened in Windham: The town hearse and the hearse house
-
The Forecaster
Sande’s Picks: Make plans now for Maine Restaurant Week