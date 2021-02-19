Ice skaters enjoy Lishness Hockey Rink in Brunswick on a sunny day after Tuesday's ice storm. C. Thacher Carter / The Times Record

BRUNSWICK — After the ice storm on Tuesday, residents of neighboring towns came to Brunswick’s Lishness Hockey Rink on Wednesday for an early afternoon skate and hockey game.

While the Mall Rink will remain closed this season due to temperature and snow issues, Lishness Hockey Rink is still open to the public.

The rink, located on Pine Tree Road, is maintained by the town and offers free skating from dawn to dusk every winter season.

 

