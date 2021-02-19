BRUNSWICK — After the ice storm on Tuesday, residents of neighboring towns came to Brunswick’s Lishness Hockey Rink on Wednesday for an early afternoon skate and hockey game.

While the Mall Rink will remain closed this season due to temperature and snow issues, Lishness Hockey Rink is still open to the public.

The rink, located on Pine Tree Road, is maintained by the town and offers free skating from dawn to dusk every winter season.

