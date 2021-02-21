TOPSHAM — Once you compete in the Winter Classic softball tournament at the Topsham American Legion Post 202, you keep coming back, said Nicolas Hamlin as teams competed Saturday on a snow-covered baseball diamond.

Hamlin, the post adjunct, created the tournament seven years ago as a benefit for homeless veterans. There is no rain date from this tournament because there is no rain date for homelessness, Hamlin said.

Before noon, the all-day tournament had already raised more money than any previous year. A total of $7,525 was raised for Maine Veterans in Need, a nonprofit organization assisting veterans and their family members, advocating for those in a crisis or emergency, preventing homelessness and helping those who are homeless transition into stable housing.

“Homelessness is more than paying rent,” Hamlin said.

Hamlin said Saturday he was “tickled pink” by the strong turnout at the legion, located at 79 Foreside Road. With more teams signing up every year, the legion is looking at incorporating additional baseball fields into the tournament.

Excited about seeing the tournament continue to grow and flourish, Hamlin said he can’t wait until the 10th and 15th annual Winter Classics.

However, he added, “I cant’ wait until we don’t have to do it anymore.”

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: