RICHMOND — Calob Densmore had 28 points to lead the Richmond boys basketball team to a 54-47 win over St. Dominic on Tuesday.

Andrew Vashon scored eight points, while Connor Vashon added seven points for the Bobcats.

Gabe Carey had 23 points to lead the Saints, while Alex Willings dropped in 19 points.

YARMOUTH 57, FREEPORT 35: Peter Psyhogeos scored a game-high 17 points to lead the Clippers past the Falcons.

Matthew Waeldner added 10 points for Yarmouth, while William Cox had nine.

Freeport was led by Colby Arsenault and Blaine Cockburn with 10 points apiece.

DIRIGO 50, LISBON 42: Charlie Houghton scored 11 of his 15 points in the second half as the Cougars defeated the Greyhounds in Dixfield.

Trent Holman had 10 points for Dirigo (3-2).

Mason Booker had 11 points for Lisbon (0-4) while Owen Smith had 10 points.

