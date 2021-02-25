BRUNSWICK — A landmark in Brunswick for 60 years, Yankee Lanes bowling alley near Cook’s Corner is selling for $2.3 million.

Owner Nelson Moody on Wednesday said he has a potential buyer who would continue operating it as a bowling alley.

“Oh we’re going to be around; we’re not going anywhere,” Moody said.

Moody said he is not selling because of the coronavirus pandemic, which has spurred some businesses to close their doors for good in Maine and across the nation.

Moody, who said he started working at age 10, will be 69 years old in April.

“I’m ready to retire,” he said.

Moody said the bowling alley is still open and will remain open. He has adjusted hours to try to capture more customers, closing earlier at 9 p.m. on Friday and Sunday and 11:30 p.m. on Saturday instead of staying open until midnight on the weekends. The state only allows 50 people inside the alley at once which has been challenging at times.

“The business is there,” Moody said. “We can’t capitalize on it because of the restriction.”

He has 15 or 16 employees now, but as many as 26 when the bowling alley is running full steam, Moody said.

The property is listed through William Raveis Real Estate as a special use property sale including a 27,030-square-foot building on 4.35 acres.

Moody purchased the bowling alley in 2013 from Bowl New England, which bought the business in 1973, renovated and expanded the number of lanes from 24 to 32 in 1987.

Yankee Lanes has been a supporter of community and charity organizations, hosting fundraisers like the Bowl for Kids’ Sake event to raise money for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Bath/Brunswick.

“I think bowling has been a challenging business pre-COVID, I think they’ve been struggling just because it seems like the digital age has taken the youth out of that sport if you will,” said Aaron Bolster, president of the Maine Association of Realtors and owner of Allied Realty in Skowhegan.

Bolster sold a bowling alley in Waterville about five years ago when the owner was ready to retire. The 23,000-square-foot space was purchased by a church that had outgrown its building.

“He was very sad because the core group of people (who bowled there), that was some of the fabric of their life and they would join these leagues,” Bolster said. “It’s a really important part of society even though someone who doesn’t bowl, wouldn’t understand that.”

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: