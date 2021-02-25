We’ve been grappling with the COVID-19 pandemic for nearly a year now. That’s a long time to be working from home, or in-person with added personal protective equipment and safety standards. I know so many people are still grappling with reduced work hours or unemployment. Thankfully, there appears to be a light at the end of the tunnel. In December, Maine began receiving doses of the two FDA-approved COVID-19 vaccines. I’ve been hearing from so many people with questions about Maine’s vaccine rollout, I wanted to take time to address where we are now, and what comes next.

Like all states, Maine has been receiving a limited supply of vaccines — about 20,000 doses per week. Each state receives an allotment from the federal government based on population size. A few weeks ago, Maine CDC announced that thanks to participation in a new federal program, vaccines would be distributed from 24 Walmart and Sam’s Club locations in the state, bringing in more than 4,000 doses per week on top of our current allotment. That’s great progress and will make vaccination accessible to even more Mainers. However, demand is still far outpacing supply.

Even before the vaccine arrived, Maine CDC made sure they had a plan for distribution and prioritization. When the CDC outlined its phased distribution plan, its top goals were equitable access and protecting the most vulnerable. Health care workers and those who are most at risk for either contracting the virus of suffering serious or deadly symptoms have been at the top of the queue. Maine CDC has also been working hard to make sure no dose goes wasted or sits on the shelf unused. Right now, we’re in Phase 1b of the plan, which means residents of long-term care facilities and Mainers age 70 and older are eligible to be vaccinated. So far, Maine has administered 296,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, and more than 95,000 people have received both doses. I’m happy to say that my husband and I are among them. We received our vaccines at Mid Coast Hospital’s clinic held at Brunswick Parks & Recreation. The clinic was well run by very helpful staff.

On top of this site, there are locations all over the state currently administering the vaccine. You can search through a list of those sites, including the Walmart and Sam’s Club locations I mentioned above, by going to www.maine.gov/covid19/vaccines/vaccination-sites. That web page also has instructions on how to schedule an appointment for each location. The CDC is asking that you get your second dose of the vaccine at the same location you get your first dose. If you have questions about the vaccine, you can call Maine CDC’s new vaccine consult line at 866-962-6062. This line is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, but please note that you can’t schedule an appointment through this phone line.

I know many people who are not yet eligible are anxious for news about when they will be. In the next phase, Mainers age 65-69 and certain other essential workers will be eligible. Right now there’s still a lot of discussion on which sectors of our workforce will be prioritized. I want you to know that I’ve heard from so many of you with your very real concerns, as have my colleagues in the legislature. We hear you, and we’re doing all we can to advocate for you. While we don’t have any specific news to share on this front yet, I’ll be sure to share it once we do.

In the meantime, if you have any other questions about the COVID-19 vaccine or any other issue, please don’t hesitate to reach out to me at [email protected] or call my office at 287-1515.

Eloise Vitelli is a state senator representing District 23.

