LISBON — Chase Mailhot paced the Lisbon boys basketball team with 13 points in an 82-24 win over Buckfield on Thursday.
Levi Tibbetts added 11 points for the Greyhounds.
Robert Loring had six points for the Bucks
GIRLS BASKETBALL
NORTH YARMOUTH ACADEMY 47, MORSE 24: Erin Reid had 12 of her 18 points in the first half as the Panthers (5-0) build a 31-7 halftime advantage and easily cruised past the visiting Shipbuilders (1-5) at Yarmouth.
Reid pulled down 14 boards for NYA, while Angel Huntsman added 14 points, along with five assists and three steals.
Abigail Carpenter and Mary Larochelle had four points apiece for Morse.
BUCKFIELD 50. LISBON 23: Addison Stevens-Belanger dropped in 16 points as the Bucks defeated the Greyhounds in Buckfield.
Senior Shyloe Morgan had 15 points and six rebounds for Buckfield.
Emily Libby led Lisbon with 16 points.
