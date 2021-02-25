A Sabattus man who allegedly caused a head-on crash before fleeing the scene and being chased on foot by another driver faces multiple charges.

Police said Jason Curran, 37, was driving a 2020 Jeep on Bath Road at around 9 p.m. Wednesday when he veered into the opposite lane.

Nathan Fowler, 44, of West Bath, was driving a 2021 Dodge pickup in the opposite lane and swerved to avoid the jeep, but was unable to avoid the crash, after which the Dodge hit a utility pole that cracked in half but remained upright, police said.

Curran allegedly ran away from the scene but was followed on foot by Fowler, according to police. Police said they found the two just over the town line in West Bath.

Fowler and his wife Heidi were transported to Mid Coast Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Curran was the only occupant in the Jeep, and he was taken to Mid Coast Hospital with injuries that weren’t life-threatening.

Curran was released from the hospital, said Police Chief Scott Stewart, and was arrested and transported to Cumberland County Jail with no bail allowed.

Police said Curran is charged with operating under the influence, leaving the scene of a personal injury crash, operating after revocation, violating conditions of release and aggravated criminal mischief.

The charges against Curran are misdemeanors with the exception of aggravated criminal mischief, according to Stewart. Aggravated criminal mischief is a Class C felony punishable by up to five years of incarceration and a $5,000 fine. The charge is a felony due to the cost of the damaged utility pole, Stewart said.

Police and firefighters shut down one lane of Bath Road for about 45 minutes Wednesday after the collision.

