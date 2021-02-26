Talking to children about the reality of food insecurity can be difficult. How do you explain why some children at school get different food at lunchtime? Why is the school doing a food drive and why do some people need help getting enough food? Why does my refrigerator look so different than that of my friends?

One out of every five children in the U.S. are at risk of having an empty fridge like Maddi’s story below. Chances are, a child in your life is or knows one of the millions of hungry children in America. Teaching them about hunger and food insecurity gives them one more tool to use against it. The following are some resources and discussion topic ideas that can aid you in exploring hunger and food insecurity with children.

“Maddi’s Fridge,” by Lois Brandt is a story about two best friends whose refrigerators look very different. Maddi’s fridge only has a few items of food; clearly not enough to feed Maddi, her little brother, and her Mom. Sofia’s fridge is full of fresh food and lots of leftovers; they clearly have enough food for every meal. Sofia’s family even has enough food to share some with their dog. “Maddi’s Fridge” can be used as a starting point for discussions about how it feels to be hungry, who to ask for help and how to help a friend who doesn’t have enough food. More information about “Maddi’s Fridge” can be found at www.loisbrandt.com.

“LuLu and the Hunger Monster,” by Erik Talkin is another story about a little girl who doesn’t have enough food at home. Lulu’s new friend, the Hunger Monster, shows up when Mom’s car needs to be fixed so there’s less budgeted for groceries. The Hunger Monster makes it difficult for Lulu to get things done without getting in trouble. “Lulu and the Hunger Monster” can be used to start a discussion about the emotions that surround hunger. Not only was Lulu hungry, she was also worried that her mother was hungry, and feeling ashamed about not having enough food. More information and resources can be found at www.hunger-monster.com.

“It’s a No-Money Day,” by Kate Milner follows a little girl’s adventures on a “no-money day.” No-money days are when there is no extra money to be spent. The day begins with eating the last piece of toast for breakfast, “thankfully Mom isn’t hungry.” The little girl spends time reading books, singing and playing make-believe; all activities that don’t require money. Later in the day, she and Mom go to the food bank. The little girl likes the food bank but Mom doesn’t. This book provides opportunities to think through concepts such as what your family does on “no-money days.” You can discuss questions about food banks: Have you ever been to a food bank? How does your family discuss income, expenses, and savings? A video of author Kate Milner reading and discussing “It’s a No-Money Day” can be found on Youtube.

“Uncle Willie and the Soup Kitchen,” by DyAnne DiSalvo-Ryan highlights the importance of empathy and understanding by exploring a day in a soup kitchen through the eyes of a little boy. The boy’s Uncle Willie works in the local soup kitchen but the boy has never been and decides he wants to know more. The story can act as a great discussion starter on the people who visit soup kitchens and why they might need to do so. Are there places in your community that serve free meals; soup kitchen, church, legion? Who donates the food and time, and why? How has your family interacted with soup kitchens? Have you volunteered to prepare or serve free meals?

All community members are eligible to receive services from the Mid Coast Hunger Prevention Program Food Pantry and Soup Kitchen. The Food Pantry is open Tuesday 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4-6 p.m., Wednesday and Friday 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and Saturday noon to 3 p.m. Lunch is available Monday-Friday 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and Saturday noon to 1:30 p.m. Both services are located at the Mid Coast Hunger Prevention Program facility at 12 Tenney Way, Brunswick.

If you would like to volunteer, donate, or learn more about Mid Coast Hunger Prevention Program please visit www.mchpp.org.

Kassie Pierce is an intern at Mid Coast Hunger Prevention Program. Giving Voice is a weekly collaboration among four local non-profit service agencies to share information and stories about their work in the community.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: