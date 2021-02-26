Tai chi is one of a dozen exercise classes held at the People Plus senior center in Brunswick. Tai chi is now being held indoors under CDC guidelines and via Zoom. Other classes include yoga, chair yoga, Gentle Barre, Loosen Up, Zumba and qigong. Registration is required. For more information visit www.peopleplusmaine.org.
