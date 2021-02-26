Police say a Waterville man stopped for speeding Thursday morning was arrested for allegedly possessing fentanyl and driving a stolen car while under the influence.
Brenden Palmer Jr., 23, was charged with aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs (fentanyl), a Class A felony punishable by up to 30 years incarceration and a $50,000 fine.
Brunswick police say they stopped Palmer on Interstate 295 at around 11 a.m. for allegedly driving 83 miles per hour in a 65-mile-per-hour zone, said Cmdr. Martin Rinaldi.
Palmer was charged with operating under the influence and operating without a license, both misdemeanors, according to Rinaldi.
Police also found Palmer had about 11 grams of fentanyl, Rinaldi said.
Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid approved for treating severe pain according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Most recent cases of fentanyl-related overdoses and death in the U.S. are linked to illegally produced fentanyl sold through illegal drug markets for its heroin-like effect.
Rinaldi said the car Palmer was driving, a Pontiac G6, had been stolen from a car dealership in Taunton, Mass.
Palmer was charged with theft by unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, a Class C felony punishable by up to five years incarceration and a $5,000 fine. He was also charged with attaching false plates, a misdemeanor.
The car was impounded until it can be returned to the owner or the agency investigating the theft.
Palmer’s bail set at $7,000 and he was taken to Cumberland County Jail in Portland. He remained at the jail Friday morning awaiting an initial court appearance at 1 p.m., according to the jail’s booking office.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Sports
Former Sen. Kelly Loeffler officially sells stake in Atlanta’s WNBA team
-
New England
Owners of truck involved in New Hampshire crash that killed 7 motorcyclists are charged
-
UMaine Sports
UMaine’s Amy Vachon, Blanca Millan win top honors in America East
-
Local & State
Suspect in 2016 Portland murder is back in Maine, appearing in court
-
Nation & World
U.S. strike, first under Biden, kills Iran-backed militiaman