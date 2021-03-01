Two summers ago, I read an excellent biography by Eric Metaxas about Dietrich Bonhoeffer’s life, the German theologian who stood up to the Nazis. I am at a stage in my life where I don’t pick up a 600-page book convinced ahead of time that I will finish it. I was introduced to Bonhoeffer by Professor Geoghegan at Bowdoin College, and I knew that I needed a moral example strong enough to ride out Trump’s presidency.

Metaxas characterizes Bonhoeffer as a man of God who followed the message of The Sermon on the Mount. It takes great courage to be a disciple because the central tenents of Christ’s mission are to love thy neighbor and resist not evil by turning the other cheek. Long before Hitler moved to bring all of the significant cultural and educational organizations under his control in the early thirties, Bonhoeffer foresaw the forthcoming evil. He established organizations such as The Confessing Chruch that attracted many young seminarians who took his seminars at the University of Berlin.

Bonhoeffer resisted heart and soul all attempts by the Nazis to destroy Christianity in Germany by turning the Church into the National Reich Church. He also participated in plots to kill Hitler in three separate assassination attempts, knowing that he was not turning the other cheek. The Gestapo arrested him in late 1943 with insufficient evidence to connect him directly to the activity underground. Still, Metaxas says the sentence of death came from Hitler, who demonstrated the size of his puny soul by seeking revenge in April 1945, two weeks before the Allies marched into Flossenberg prison.

My admiration for Metaxas was strong after I put the book down, but I was truly dismayed to learn that he served as the master of ceremonies at the Jericho March in D. C. on Dec. 12, where he defended the contention that the election was stolen from Donald Trump. At that March, he said “when God gives you a vision, you don’t need to know anything else.” He followed up that apocalyptic assertion by telling the audience to use the price code ERIC to buy pillows from Mike Lindell’s My Pillow Company.

I learned about this event in D. C. by bumping into an interview on the Charlie Kirk show. Kirk is a populist, and his program focused on Metaxas’ position as an article of faith that the election was stolen from Trump. He boldly claimed that patriots must fight to the last drop of blood to preserve Trump’s presidency. When Kirk asked about Court cases that had thrown out Trump’s claims of maleficence or irregularities, Metaxas said it didn’t matter what can or can’t be proven in Court.

Metaxas also said that God is in acting in human history and favors Trump for a second term. He did not directly tell how he knew this, but he mentioned a dream that came to him in Alabama where he made a presentation to an evangelical community. He saw a wooden Cross in the dream, and after he had spoken, he went out on a dock to find a wooden mast on a ship made of the same material and color. He viewed that as a sign God was speaking to him. I do not doubt the transcendental realm of consciousness or noumenal experiences, but if visions are revelatory, the messages are delivered to an individual responsible for their subjective interpretation. Care must be exercised to not generalize and assume that the meaning of dreams apply to the world.

The meaning of this story goes back to Plato, who wrote a dialogue entitled Euthyphro. Euthyphro is a self-proclaimed spiritual person who is bringing charges of manslaughter against his father, a landowner. One of his father’s slaves gets into a knife fight at a bar and kills a man. The slave is brought back to the farm, thrown into a ditch, and the father is told to notify the authorities. He does, but the sheriff arrives too late to save the man from overexposure.

Socrates meets Euthyphro in front of the Courthouse and asks what he is doing there. Euthyphro explains his purpose, and Socrates asks for a justification that confirms a son’s right prosecute a father, given that the father acted responsibly. Euthyphro tries to support his motive by maintaining that he works on a higher authority than mere mortals. And of course, that response generates several questions from Socrates about the essential nature of piety and righteousness that Euthyphro struggles unsuccessfully to answer.

I witnessed a Conversation on Democracy offered by Bowdoin last week. Timothy Synder, the noted historian from Yale, spoke and left me with an important message. At the end of his presentation, he mentioned the dramatic effect of “crushing the humanities” on our public life. We learn so much about how the world is put together and torn apart by reading history, literature, and philosophy.

Christos J. Gianopoulos teaches philosophy at the University of Maine at Augusta as an adjunct faculty member. He lives in Greene.

