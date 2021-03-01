The Gathering Place is approaching its 10th anniversary, having first opened its door on Feb. 7, 2011, offering shelter, friendship and hope. I had attended a training class for volunteers but wasn’t assigned during the first week. But I showed up for week two and was a regular volunteer for the next nine years until I sidelined myself last March as the pandemic arrived.

The Gathering Place initially attracted less than a dozen guests, including one of whom, long since moved on, called me recently, and pleasantly, quite out of the blue. The population expanded quickly and we had an almost always full house. An early visitor expressed some bewilderment because he couldn’t tell the guests from the volunteers.

In the early days, we shared space with the Adventist Clothing Bank, and on Tuesday mornings Joanna’s early crew came in and stowed the Monday evening clothing racks and set up our tables, chairs, computers and kitchen. At the end of the day, we reversed the whole procedure so that the clothing bank would be good to go on Wednesday morning. At the time we bitched about it. Now, we old-timers remember those days with nostalgia.

Because the Clothing Bank occupied the “big room” on Wednesdays, it was eventually arranged that The Gathering Place would be open at St. Paul’s Great Hall on Wednesdays. Here too we shared space, this time with a yoga class. Yoga, we learned, requires absolute silence. We conformed, grumpily. And we still offered shelter, friendship and hope.

In 2016, The Gathering Place underwent major changes. Funds were raised to build our own new home, adjacent to the Clothing Bank, still very much in the old neighborhood. There was an impressive grand opening. We went from an all-volunteer organization to having a director.

We shortly wondered how we’d gotten along without her. The guests fell madly in love with her and that hasn’t changed. We adapted to our new building and eventually learned how to open the door without alerting the police. When the “founding mother” and volunteer coordinator headed out west, a decision was made to hire a new coordinator.

After a bit, she had us shaped up a bit more formally than we’d been accustomed to, provided us with wonderful summer volunteer picnics, and proved a champion at finding new volunteers when The Gathering Place faced its most recent crisis: The pandemic was a sudden huge unanticipated change to which a core group responded instantly. We closed down without hesitation. We immediately started thinking about how to safely re-open.

We recognized that many older folks would decide not to volunteer again. We revised seating and spacing. We drastically reduced numbers and did not offer food services.

In early spring, we offered outdoor spaced-out seating, and coffee served with sanitation strictly observed. Information was taken for contact tracing. Over the summer, we added a retractable awning and heat lamps over a patio, along with a sturdy canopy over the smoking area. Inside, there were air scrubbers and circulators.

We’ve seen enormous change, as old faces disappeared and new ones were welcomed. We miss human connection, playing hearts, collaborating on a crossword or a jigsaw puzzle, schmoozing over coffee, giving a pat on the back or a hug. We Zoom, e-mail and talk on the phone. It’s not the same, but connections are being maintained.

The Gathering Place, at ten years, is still a place of shelter, friendship, hope, and where love endures.

Judy Gray is a volunteer and board member of The Gathering Place. Giving Voice is a collaboration among four local non-profit service agencies to share information and stories about their work in the community.

