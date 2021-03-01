BRUNSWICK —The Midcoast Symphony Orchestra will host its Winter Online Auction and an online chat with Conductor and Music Director Rohan Smith, both during the second week of March.

The orchestra’s Winter Online Auction is a fundraising event that will help offset the loss of this season’s ticket revenue, after the COVID pandemic forced the orchestra to cancel its 2020-21 season. The preview starts March 6 on midcoastsymphony.org, and bidding is open March 12-14. The orchestra’s musicians, their families and friends and some popular local businesses donated items and experiences that include a sailboat cruise, a lobster bake, a getaway vacation, hand-knit clothing, original artwork and gift certificates for restaurants and other businesses.

On Saturday, March 13, at 7 p.m., Smith will host a live chat with New York City area musician Wayne du Maine. Du Maine, a trumpeter, conductor and composer, has been a soloist with the orchestra twice and was scheduled to conduct the orchestra in March 2021, in addition to being soloist, until coronavirus forced the cancelation of those plans.

Du Maine posts beer tasting videos along with his trumpet playing on his YouTube Channel, and plans to sample some craft brew with Smith as they discuss his career. The conversation will touch on what it’s like to play with the famed conductor Leonard Bernstein and du Maine’s experience performing Wagner’s Ring Cycle with the Metropolitan Opera.

This event is free and open to the public on orchestra’s Facebook page: facebook.com/midcoastsymphony. It can also be viewed there any time after the live event, as well as on orchestra’s YouTube channel. There is no need to register.

