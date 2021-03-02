FREEPORT — What a difference just 12 days can make for a basketball team.

After a loss to Freeport at home in Topsham just less than two weeks ago, revenge was on the mind of the Mt. Ararat girls basketball team, which rolled to a 53-40 win on Tuesday night at Freeport High School.

“We really just wanted this game and knew that we had to get after it in order to be successful,” said Eagles senior forward Jaden Lohr. “Those long days off in between just added to our motivation.”

The message was clear: to bring the energy on the bench and leave it all out on the floor.

“We were fired up and ready to after that long week, tonight was just an all-around great team performance,” Mt. Ararat head coach Julie Petrie said. “We have the capability to spread the ball around and everyone showed up tonight.”

For Freeport, it was a disappointing performance after a week. Tuesday’s game was just the first of six games in the next nine days for the Falcons.

“We always say to take advantage of every opportunity that we get, especially this season,” Freeport head coach Seth Farrington said before the game. “There’s no better opportunity than having six games in the next week and a half.”

It was also the beginning of the stretch run for the Eagles, who were playing in the first of three scheduled games in three consecutive days. Tuesday’s performance built some much needed momentum.

“The way we played tonight (Tuesday) just assures us and gives us more motivation that when we work hard enough good things happen for us,” added Lohr.

Petrie is looking forward to the challenge that lies ahead.

“I know that we have some good opponents in front of us, but I know the girls will play their hearts out and do everything they can to finish our season on a high note,” she said.

After a back and forth first quarter, the Eagles took control in the second, outscoring the Falcons 17-7 in the frame, solidified by a 10-3 run to end the half.

“Last game, we struggled to find our shots,” added Lohr. “This time, we not only hit our shots but took good shots, which I think was the biggest difference tonight.”

After gaining all the momentum they needed at the end of the second quarter, the Eagles came out firing in the third, hitting two straight threes to keep the momentum rolling. The Falcons did what they could to stay within striking distance, but the Eagles pulled away late, and Petrie emptied her bench with just over a minute remaining.

Despite the loss, it was a solid outing for Freeport forward Mason Baker-Schlendering, who finished with 11 points. Baker-Schlender was matched up with Mt. Ararat standout Elsa Daulerio for much of the game, creating some good battles down low in the post. She also blocked five shots. Daulerio finished with 12 points.

Leading all scorers was Mt. Ararat guard Lauren Magno, who paced the Eagles with 14 points, including four 3-pointers, with three in the first half alone. Lohr added nine points and Desneige Williams chipped in with seven.

Rachel Wall added 11 points to help pace the Freeport offense, and Megan Driscoll had eight.

