LISBON — Owen Fish and Hunter McCausland each posted 11 points as the Lisbon boys basketball team beat Pine Tree Academy 71-32 on Tuesday.

Levi Tibbetts added 10 points for the Greyhounds

Aimable Nkurunzlza scored a game-high 12 points for the Breakers.

