LISBON — Owen Fish and Hunter McCausland each posted 11 points as the Lisbon boys basketball team beat Pine Tree Academy 71-32 on Tuesday.
Levi Tibbetts added 10 points for the Greyhounds
Aimable Nkurunzlza scored a game-high 12 points for the Breakers.
