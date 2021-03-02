Brayton Maynard Toothaker Jr. 1944 – 2021 BOWDOINHAM – Brayton Maynard Toothaker Jr., 76, son of Brayton and Kathleen Toothaker, died Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021. He is survived by his wife, Betty Toothaker; their children, daughter, Twila Toothaker and fiancé David, son, Chad Toothaker and significant other Amanda; his four grandsons, Thomas Fraser III and wife Racheal, Wade Fraser and wife Courtney, Hunter McCollum and wife Allison, Christopher McCollum and significant other Morgan; granddaughter, Lilly Toothaker; and six great-grandchildren. He was a kind man that was full of love and had strong faith in Jesus. A day did not go by where he wouldn’t remind you how much he loves you. He was a wonderful husband, father and grandfather that added so much brightness to our lives. He was a member of Harbour Light Full Gospel Church. Service arrangements are currently being made in honor of his memory. Arrangements are under the care of Funeral Alternatives, 46 Bath Rd., Brunswick, ME 04011

