When Isabella Mastroianni was a young girl, she’d often spend summers with her grandmother who had a cottage on Granite Lake in New Hampshire. Her grandmother Dot was an amazing cook, famous for her buttermilk donuts, crullers, cookies, brownies and pies. “I’d go along with her when she’d drive around the lake in her boat selling her baked goods,” Isabella recalls. “It was magic.”

A native of Keene, New Hampshire, Isabella graduated from Keene High School and earned her college degree from California State University in Long Beach. She went on to have a successful career in sales and business development in the travel industry, alternating back and forth between California and New Jersey.

In addition to meeting the demands of her job, Isabella raised three sons, who she refers to as “my treasures.” She also spent her vacations pursuing the passion for cooking first sparked by her grandmother. In Italy she studied Artisan Italian cheese making; in France she studied chocolate work and bonbons as well as meats and traditional French pan sauces; in Ireland she pursued a broad culinary program, which promoted heritage and artisan skills as well as forgotten arts like cooking bread over a hearth in a bastible. She studied bread making and patisserie with several leading chefs in the baking community. And she took every course offered by the King Arthur Baking company.

In 2016 Isabella moved to Maine with the dream of starting a nonprofit for which she could combine her immense culinary skills and her deep Christian faith to nourish and teach the underserved, people on the margins of society.

She decided to start Loaves and Fishers, which would offer free culinary instruction to disadvantaged youth. That idea proved to be impractical when the pandemic hit, so Isabella, ever the pragmatist, changed plans. She launched Sanctuary Baking in Harpswell, a 501(c)(3), designed to prepare excellent nourishing food for the homeless, the displaced, people at risk and shut-ins.

For the past year, Sanctuary has provided baked goods and, in some cases complete meals, for several organizations in Midcoast Maine, including Harpswell Aging at Home, Tedford Housing, the Gathering Place, Midcoast Hunger Prevention, the Oasis Free Clincs and Preble Street.

“This has been a step of faith,” says Isabella, “a calling not a career. It’s all about community.” The Sanctuary Baking community includes a three-person board of directors, volunteers who help prepare and deliver the food, and donors inspired by the organization’s faith-driven mission.

Scott Anderson, the co-owner of Rosemont Market and Bakery, has volunteered his own time to help Isabella prepare delicious baked goods for Sanctuary Baking. “Working with Isabella gives me the opportunity to give back to the food community,” says Scott, “The disadvantaged and the elderly really need our help.”

Isabella takes no salary for putting in 8-12 hour days, but she’s never been happier. “I find myself singing and dancing around the kitchen.” She also finds herself listening to what people need. “Every story is different; every need is different. We don’t care about anyone’s age or race or religion. They’re all our neighbors.”

Spurred on by Sanctuary Baking’s early success, Isabella has big plans for the future. She’s hoping to rent space in a commercial establishment in which she can expand the baking operation and provide a space for culinary education. Moreover, she plans to buy an old school bus, retrofit it with baking and cooking capability and use it to nourish people’s bodies and souls around midcoast Maine.

Clearly, Isabella Mastroianni continues to create the sense of magic she felt with her grandmother on a lake in New Hampshire so many years ago.

To learn more about Sanctuary Baking and ways to support this amazing faith-driven organization, go to www.sanctuarybaking.org.

