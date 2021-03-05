Celine Boucher 1941 – 2021 RIVERVIEW, Fla. – Celine Boucher, 79, of Riverview, Fla., passed away peacefully on Feb. 28, 2021, after complications from recent surgery. Born in Brunswick, she was the daughter of Raymond and Irma Charron. Upon graduation from Brunswick High, she briefly worked some clerical positions, before marrying a career Air Force serviceman, Alfred MacArthur. This union produced a son, Kenneth MacArthur. Celine spent the next 20 years as a military spouse traveling throughout the U.S. and abroad. Throughout her life she worked at various secretarial and administrative positions. Upon amicable separation from Alfred, she became reacquainted with her childhood and high school friend Jean Boucher, a retired Air Force member from Maine, at the high school reunion. Celine hated snow and Jean did not mind the sun, so they settled in Valrico, Fla. in 1993. Upon their retirement Celine and Jean enjoyed “snowbirding” to Maine and staying active in their community. Celine especially enjoyed being a part of the sewing group at Hacienda Heights. She was taught to sew from an early age by her mother, a professional seamstress. Celine genuinely enjoyed her crafts and was able to make several special wedding dresses among other projects. Celine will be dearly missed by her husband, Jean Boucher; her son, Kenneth (Patti) MacArthur; her stepchildren, Claire Boucher, Julie Johnson, both of Michigan, Robert (Heather) Boucher of Colorado; three step-grandchildren, Jeffrey, Krystal and Brandi. Services for Celine will be private. In lieu of flowers consider donating to the cause that was important to Celine: Brunswick Area Student Aid Fund to the BHS Class of 1959 Fund, https://studentaidfund.org/endowed-funds/brunswick-high-class-of-1959-fund/

