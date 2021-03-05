People Plus members grab a meal to go, as seen recently. Through a partnership with Mid Coast Hunger Prevention Program, Brunswick-area senior center People Plus receives weekly free meals that are picked up by seniors or are delivered to seniors in their homes. Midcoast Meals started during the pandemic to help feed seniors. People Plus has distributed over 3,000 free meals since March 2020. For more information, visit peopleplusmaine.org.
