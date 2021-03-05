Households that made less than $57,000 in 2020 may be eligible to get income taxes prepared for free by IRS-certified volunteer tax preparers through Midcoast CA$H, a free tax preparation service offered by United Way of Midcoast Maine.
Qualified households can visit getyourrefund.org/midcstme that connects users with Midcoast CA$H’s tax preparers. Those without a computer or cell phone can use the Scan & Go option by calling (207) 295-6340.
For more information, call (207) 295-6340 or visit umcm.org/midcoastcash.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Outdoors
Hiking in Maine: Sunkhaze wildlife refuge rises up to provide a peaceful, year-round adventure
-
Times Record
United Way offering free tax preparation services
-
Varsity Maine
Mr. and Miss Maine Basketball finalists announced
-
Times Record
Bumblebee lecture to take place March 18
-
Local & State
Maine woman impaled by tree limb has 7 broken ribs, husband says