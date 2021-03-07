Kennebunk police are calling on the public to help them locate a teenager who has been missing for five days.
Brooklynn Torstensen, 15, of Kennebunk was last seen in the Saco area on Tuesday, according to a news release posted Sunday on the Kennebunk Police Department’s Facebook page.
Police said that Torstensen could be in the company of her boyfriend, Dom Sanchez. Torstensen is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 125 pounds.
Anyone with information about her whereabouts is urged to contact Kennebunk police at 985-6121 or their local police department.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Kennebunk Post
Honors
-
Do This
Have a socially distant St. Patrick’s Day with these activities
-
Local & State
In photos: Uplifting scenes of Maine
-
Local & State
Portland rent board takes shape as lawsuit threatens to derail it
-
Food
Run & Eat: Build your burger however you like it at Black Cow