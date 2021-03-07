BOSTON — Boston Bruins defenseman Brandon Carlo “is feeling better” but remains week-to-week from the head hit that earned Washington Capitals forward Tom Wilson a seven-game suspension, Coach Bruce Cassidy said Sunday.

“He’s obviously going to be out for a while,” Cassidy said of Carlo.

The NHL suspended Wilson for the fifth time in his career on Saturday, one day after his hit in the first period of Friday night’s game sent Carlo to the hospital in an ambulance. The Capitals wing will also lose $311,781.61 in pay.

“What separates this hit from others is the direct and significant contact to a defenseless player’s face and head, causing a violent impact with the glass,” the league said. “This is a player with a substantial disciplinary record taking advantage of an opponent who is in a defenseless position and doing so with significant force.”

Although no diagnosis has been released, Carlo was woozy leaving the ice after Wilson smashed his head into the glass, a telltale sign of a concussion. Cassidy called the hit “predatory” but declined to go into details on the suspension.

SUNDAY’S GAMES

ISLANDERS 5, SABRES 2: Anders Lee and Brock Nelson scored 62 seconds apart early in the second period and rookie Ilya Sorokin made 24 saves as the New York won at home for its fifth straight victory.

The victory was the Islanders’ sixth straight over the Sabres this season.

LIGHTNING 6, BLACKHAWKS 3: Yanni Gourde, Ondrej Palat and Victor Hedman each scored a power-play goal in the second period, helping Tampa Bay win at Chicago.

Pat Maroon added his 100th career goal in the third period, giving Tampa Bay a season-high four goals with the man advantage. Gourde finished with two goals and two assists, and Alex Killorn scored for the third straight game.

HURRICANES 4, PANTHERS 2: Vincent Trocheck and James Reimer continued to torment their former team, lifting host Carolina to its fifth straight victory.

Trocheck, who was traded to Carolina just over a year ago, scored for the fourth time this season against the Panthers. Nino Niederreiter, Sebastian Aho and Warren Foegele also had goals for the Hurricanes, who have won eight of 10 home games (8-1-1) this season.

Reimer, who made 21 saves, is 3-0-0 against the Panthers since he was traded to Carolina less two years in ago.

CAPITALS 3, FLYERS 1: Alex Ovechkin, Dmitry Orlov and Nick Jensen scored to lead Washington to a victory at Philadelphia.

PENGUINS 5, RANGERS 1: Sidney Crosby capped Pittsburgh’s three-goal outburst in the first period, and the Penguins cruised past the Rangers at home.

PREDATORS 4, STARS 3: Roman Josi scored the final shootout goal on a backhander, helping Nashville win at Dallas despite blowing a 3-0 third-period lead.

