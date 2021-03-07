SKIING

Mikaela Shiffrin slammed Slovakian race organizers after a women’s World Cup giant slalom Sunday, calling them “unprofessional” for making her wait in the start gate before her final run for what she felt was too long.

Holding a slim lead from the opening leg, Shiffrin was ready to start when she had to wait for two minutes while course workers replaced a broken gate.

Finally allowed to go, the American posted only the 11th-fastest time and dropped to third, 0.37 behind the winner, Petra Vlhova of Slovakia.

“It took (two) minutes to fix a gate, that should take 30 seconds,” Shiffrin said. “I just felt like she is a good enough skier to win these races on her own and doesn’t need this unprofessional act from something that she doesn’t have control over, I don’t have control over, but just to say, ‘Oh, she is in the lead, let’s see if we can do something to get into (Shiffrin’s) head.’”

By beating her rival, Vlhova turned the tables on Shiffrin a day after the American earned her 45th career slalom victory.

• Marco Odermatt of Switzerland dominated a super-G in Saalbach-Hinterglemm, Austria, finishing 0.62 seconds ahead of France’s Matthieu Bailet.

INDOOR TRACK

NAIA NATIONALS: Steven Smith of South Portland, a senior at West Virginia University Institute of Technology, beat a field of 16 athletes on Saturday to win the 3,000-meter racewalk at the NAIA national championships in Yankton, South Dakota.

Smith’s time of 12 minutes, 26.92 seconds was 43 seconds ahead of the runner-up.

Stefanie Meacham of Gorham, a freshman at WVU Tech, finished sixth in the women’s 3,000 racewalk.

SOCCER

SPAIN: Atletico Madrid again missed a chance to strengthen its lead at the top of La Liga, conceding a late goal in a 1-1 draw at home against Real Madrid.

Karim Benzema scored in the 88th minute after Luis Suarez’s early goal for Atletico.

The result leaves Atletico just three points ahead of Barcelona and five ahead of Real Madrid.

ENGLAND: Anthony Martial won a penalty after just 36 seconds that was converted by Bruno Fernandes, and Luke Shaw scored early in the second half as Manchester United ended Manchester City’s 21-match winning streak with a 2-0 victory.

City still leads second place United by 11 points with 10 matches remaining.

• Gareth Bale and Harry Kane each scored twice to help Tottenham rout Crystal Palace, 4-1.

• Liverpool slumped to a sixth straight loss at home, as Mario Lemina’s goal in the 45th minute was enough for Fulham in a 1-0 victory.

ITALY: AC Milan boosted its title hopes by winning 2-0 at Hellas Verona despite missing several key players because of injuries.

Rade Krunic and Diogo Dalot scored for Milan, which moved to within three points of league leader Inter Milan. Inter Milan hosts Atalanta on Monday.

GERMANY: American forward Josh Sargent scored in his second straight Bundesliga game, but Werder Bremen settled for a 1-1 draw against Cologne.

SCOTLAND: Rangers won its first Scottish Premiership title in 10 years to complete its recovery from financial implosion and being forced to start again in the fourth division.

The title was sealed when Glasgow rival Celtic drew 0-0 with Dundee United.

TENNIS

ABN AMRO: Andrey Rublev won his fourth title in seven months, beating Marton Fucsovics 7-6 (4), 6-4 in Rotterdam, Netherlands.

LYON OPEN: Danish teenager Clara Tauson, ranked 139th in the world, clinched her first career title in style, beating Viktorija Golubic 6-4, 6-1 to win the tournament in France without dropping a set after coming through two qualifying rounds.

DUBAI DUTY FREE CHAMPIONSHIP: Coco Gauff had trouble closing out and needed to save two match points before finally fending off Ekaterina Alexandrova 7-6 (3), 2-6, 7-6 (8) to advance to the second round in the United Arab Emirates.

