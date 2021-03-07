Harpswell firefighter Sean Hall is challenging incumbent Frank Wright for his seat on the Maine School Administrative District 75 board in a Harpswell municipal election set for Saturday, March 13.

Though he is the incumbent, this is Wright’s first time officially running for the school board. He, alongside Molly Perry, was appointed to the school board by the Harpswell board of selectmen in 2019 after two board members abruptly resigned.

MSAD 75 includes Topsham, Harpswell, Bowdoin and Bowdoinham.

Wright said he decided he wanted to stay on the board for a three-year term to continue his role as a “bridge-builder” on a board with many differing opinions.

“The single most important thing I feel like I offer to the board is I’m trying to build bridges and bring people together so we can do what’s best for the community and our students,” said Wright. “If elected, I will continue to work to find a way the board can work together in a more cohesive manner. It’s important that we’re able to eliminate the pieces of negativity that can rise up and make it difficult to see the best way forward for our kids.”

Wright previously worked as a public school teacher and track and field coach for over 25 years in New Hampshire and Massachusetts. He said his time in public education taught him how to make sure every voice in a room is heard, considered and respected when making tough decisions, like how to bring students back to fulltime, in-person learning.

“The pandemic has affected everybody, and people are short-fused at times,” Wright said. “It’s a large board so there are a lot of ideas rolling around at times. It’s important to remember everyone is there because they want to do something good for the district and the kids.”

Wright said he stands by the board’s plan to gradually bring more students back to in-person learning, though schools are hampered by Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention distancing requirements.

Hall said he’d like to see more students in school as quickly as possible “when it’s safe to do so,” likening the district’s part-time, in-person and distance learning plan to “intellectual malnutrition.”

“I’ve been watching what’s happening in education during the pandemic and how ineffective the hybrid learning is,” said Hall. “I don’t think our students are getting the education they deserve. They’re not getting what they need and we need to get them back in school to get them the education they need.”

Hall previously worked as a middle school science teacher out of state for seven years and worked as an education technician in MSAD 75 for three years. He now works as a municipal firefighter and the volunteer assistant chief for the Orr’s and Bailey Islands Fire Department.

If he’s elected to the board, Hall said he’d like to increase “academic rigor” in the district’s schools.

“We need a greater focus on academics and less on social-emotional agenda items,” said Hall. “In my opinion, those should be subject discussed in the home. I don’t believe traditional subjects should take a backseat to topics that have historically been discussed at home.”

Timothy Prindall’s name will also be on the ballot, but he said he’s no longer running for the school board. He said he withdrew from the election when he discovered Wright was running for re-election.

“I really like Frank and I think he’s doing a great job, so it didn’t feel right running against him,” said Prindall. “I don’t know him personally, but I think he has done well on the board based on what I’ve seen.”

However, Harpswell Deputy Town Clerk Cathy Doughty said town officials have “heard through the grapevine” that Prindall withdrew from the election, but he hasn’t officially withdrawn.

“He hasn’t notified the town clerk’s office that he is no longer running,” said Doughty. “If he refuses the position if he’s elected, I’ll have to read through the town’s election manual to see what happens.”

Incumbent David Chipman is also running unopposed to claim his seat on the board of selectmen for another three-year term.

The polls are open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, March 13 at the Harpswell Central School on Harpswell Islands Road. Absentee ballots are available at the town office.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: