Arrests
2/28 at 3:08 a.m. David McCranie Jr., 34, of Middle Street, was arrested on Middle Street by Officer Nick Green on a charge of domestic violence aggravated assault.
3/6 at 12:26 a.m. Michael Mowat, 41, of Richardson Street, was arrested on Richardson Street by Officer Michael Jones on a charge of operating under the influence.
Summonses
3/4 Roberta Edwards, 55, of Quimby Street, was issued a summons on State Road by Officer Ryan Kaake on a charge of failure to obtain a Maine driver’s license within 30 days.
3/7 Jennifer Harper, 39, of Valley Road, was issued a summons on Congress Avenue by Officer Ryan Kaake on a charge of operating with an expired license.
Fire calls
3/1 at 5:19 p.m. Appliance problem on Andrews Road.
3/1 at 2:16 a.m. Line down on Middle Street.
3/2 at 7:08 a.m. Tree down on High Street.
3/2 at 12:17 p.m. Low wires on Washington Street.
3/3 at 7:23 a.m. Motor vehicle accident on King Street.
3/4 at 9:15 a.m. Smoke detector activation on Green Street.
3/5 at 6:37 p.m. Furnace malfunction on Chestnut Street.
EMS
Bath emergency medical services responded to 54 calls from Feb. 27 to March 5.
