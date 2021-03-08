Arrests

No arrests were reported from March 1-7.

Summonses

3/7 at 1 a.m. Solnge Kingombe Mujinga, 40, of Whitney Street, Auburn, was issued a summons on Gray Road by Officer Joseph Burke on a charge of operating without a license.

3/7 at 8:04 a.m. Richard James Greenwood III, 42, of Main Street, Auburn, was issued a summons on Gray Road by Officer Ryan Pynchon on charges of operating after suspension and operating a vehicle with suspended registration.

Fire calls

3/1 at 1:39 p.m. Dispatched and canceled en route.

3/2 at 4:27 a.m. Power line down on Gray Road.

3/2 at 8:24 a.m. Power line down on Deer Run Drive.

3/3 at 6:20 p.m. Smoke detector activation on Blanchard Road.

3/5 at 12:34 p.m. Dispatched and canceled en route.

EMS

Cumberland emergency medical services responded to eight calls from March 1-7.

