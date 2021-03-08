Arrests

3/3 at 4:12 p.m. Lisa Powers, 55, of Park Avenue, Portland, was arrested on Route 1 by Officer Peter Theriault on charges of criminal trespass, violating condition of release and unlawful possession of inhalants.

3/4 at 4:15 a.m. Danielle Damboise, 32, of Ledgewood Drive, was arrested on Ledgewood Drive by Officer Amanda Hogg on a charge of domestic violence assault.

3/4 at 4:49 a.m. Christopher Damboise, 36, of Ledgewood Drive, was arrested on Ledgewood Drive by Officer Alex Beaton on a charge of domestic violence assault.

Summonses

No criminal summonses were reported from Feb. 26 to March 4.

Fire calls

2/26 at 2:22 a.m. Fire/gas alarm on Northbrook Drive.

2/26 at 9:51 p.m. Unattended/unpermitted burn on Grist Mill Drive.

2/27 at 4:43 a.m. Fire call on Middle Road.

2/27 at 10:52 a.m. Fire call on Winn Road.

2/28 at 3:31 a.m. Carbon monoxide alarm on Lunt Road.

2/28 at 6:41 a.m. Motor vehicle accident on Turnpike Spur.

3/2 at 4:16 a.m. Lines down on Mast Road.

3/2 at 5:23 a.m. Lines down on Winn Road.

3/2 at 10:26 a.m. Lines down on Pride Farm Road.

3/2 at 3:25 p.m. Fire/gas alarm on Gray Road.

3/3 at 8:01 a.m. Motor vehicle accident on Gray Road.

3/4 at 1:54 p.m. Structure fire on McDermott Way.

EMS

Falmouth emergency medical services responded to 31 calls from Feb. 26 to March 4.

