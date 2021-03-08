Arrests
No arrests were reported from March 1-7.
Summonses
3/4 at 6:16 p.m. Michael Pomerleau, 41, of Main Street, Biddeford, was issued a summons on County Way by Officer Keith Norris on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.
Fire calls
3/2 at 4:57 a.m. Traffic safety complaint at Route 1 and Prout Road.
3/2 at 5:23 a.m. Traffic safety complaint on Beech Hill Road.
3/4 at 2:22 p.m. Department operations on Double L Street.
EMS
Freeport emergency medical services responded to 19 calls from March 1-7.
