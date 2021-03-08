Gas prices have risen in all three northern New England states in the past week.
GasBuddy reported on Monday that Maine gas prices rose more than 4 cents to $2.72 per gallon. Prices went up 4 cents to $2.68 per gallon in Vermont and 3.2 cents to $2.63 per gallon in New Hampshire.
The rising prices mirror national trends, as gasoline has risen 3.4 cents per gallon around the country and averages $2.77 per gallon. That’s up almost 30 cents from a month ago and more than 40 cents more than a year ago.
GasBuddy’s head of petroleum analysis Patrick De Haan said oil producing countries “surprised oil markets last week by extending oil production cuts for another month, ignoring the resurgence in global demand as economies recover from COVID-19.” That led to a resurgence in higher oil prices, he said.
