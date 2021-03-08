After being in Maine for nearly 25 years, I’m still discovering parts of the state that I haven’t yet explored. That has been the case this winter, when I’ve spent time skiing the state’s three largest ski areas: Saddleback, Sugarloaf and Sunday River. Being in a new place with time on my hands (read: riding the ski lifts) tends to get the creative juices flowing. I decided to attempt a series of photos at the three ski areas taken solely from the perspective of the lift chairs. I found that each area had its own charm. At Saddleback, I was drawn to the rime ice coating the trees and lifts. Skiing in the clouds that covered the summit of Sugarloaf was an otherworldly experience. Our day at Sunday River was our first day of skiing in sunshine and I was drawn to the shadows it cast.
Posted
Share
SCROLL
A skier makes his way through a glade at the Saddleback ski area in Rangeley on Feb. 24. The area reopened this year after being closed for five years. Gregory Rec/Staff Photographer
People on lift chairs on the Skyline lift at Sugarloaf recede into a cloud near the top of the lift on Feb. 23. Gregory Rec/Staff Photographer
Winter light paints the scene from the lift chair riding up the mountain at the Sugarloaf ski area in Carrabassett Valley on Feb. 23. Gregory Rec/Staff Photographer
A skier speeds down a run called Risky Business past shadows cast by the Spruce Peak Triple lift at Sunday River ski area in Newry on March 3. Gregory Rec/Staff Photographer
Sunlight spotlights a hill as seen from the Rangeley Quad lift at Saddleback on Feb. 5. Gregory Rec/Staff Photographer
Lines made by a groomer, often referred to as corduroy, are sliced through by fresh ski tracks at Sugarloaf on Feb. 23. Gregory Rec/Staff Photographer
Skiers and snowboarders ride the Barker Mountain Express lift at Sunday River ski area in Newry in early March. Gregory Rec/Staff Photographer
Clouds obscure the top half of Sugarloaf mountain in Carrabassett Valley, as seen from the Whiffletree SuperQuad lift, on Feb. 23. Gregory Rec/Staff Photographer
A member of the ski patrol cuts up a tree that fell across a run called Agony at Sunday River on March 3. The day before, high winds brought down trees throughout western Maine and the ski resort had to close when it lost power. Gregory Rec/Staff Photographer
Seen through lift chairs returning down the mountain, a skier at lower left makes his way down a run while skiers seen at the upper right make their way down part of the Snowfields at Sugarloaf in late February. Gregory Rec/Staff Photographer
A telemark skier makes his way down the Royal Coachmen run at the Saddleback ski area on Feb. 5. Gregory Rec/Staff Photographer
A shadow of a skier and a snowboarder is cast on a groomed trail as they ride the Barker Mountain Express lift at Sunday River on March 3. Gregory Rec/Staff Photographer
A thin layer of rime ice coats trees near the summit of Sugarloaf on Feb. 23. Gregory Rec/Staff Photographer
The sun is obscured by fast-moving clouds above skiers and riders on the Barker Mountain Express at Sunday River ski area on March 3. Gregory Rec/Staff Photographer
Looks like the moon, but it’s the sun, obscured by clouds, seen from the Barker Mountain Express lift at the Sunday River ski area. Gregory Rec/Staff Photographer
People on the Sawduster lift ride to the main base area at the Sugarloaf ski area on Feb. 23. The view is from the Snubber lift, which travels over the top of the Sawduster lift at one point. Gregory Rec/Staff Photographer
Clouds move past the White Cap peak at Sunday River in Newry. Gregory Rec/Staff Photographer