After being in Maine for nearly 25 years, I’m still discovering parts of the state that I haven’t yet explored. That has been the case this winter, when I’ve spent time skiing the state’s three largest ski areas: Saddleback, Sugarloaf and Sunday River. Being in a new place with time on my hands (read: riding the ski lifts) tends to get the creative juices flowing. I decided to attempt a series of photos at the three ski areas taken solely from the perspective of the lift chairs. I found that each area had its own charm. At Saddleback, I was drawn to the rime ice coating the trees and lifts. Skiing in the clouds that covered the summit of Sugarloaf was an otherworldly experience. Our day at Sunday River was our first day of skiing in sunshine and I was drawn to the shadows it cast.

